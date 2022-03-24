Despite the trend in sports, don’t expect Ashleigh Barty to un-retire

Tennis, with all its aging and ailing superstars, is ready for a big farewell over the years. But players like Roger Federer, Serena and Venus Williams and Andy Murray have defied timelines and expectations, pushing for and rejecting retirement through competition, stubbornness, and a love of sport and the stage.

That’s why Wednesday brought such a surprise.

Ashleigh Barty, by these new-age standards, was just getting started. At 25, she’s ranked No. 1 in the bank with three Grand Slam singles titles, including Wimbledon last year and the Australian Open in January.