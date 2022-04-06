Despite UGC Claims, Coaching Centres in High Demand, Rural Kids Seek Help

Despite claims from the University Grants Commission (UGC) that the new entrance exam will not give rise to coaching culture like other standardised tests such as JEE Main and NEET, most top-ranking coaching institutes have already started offering mock test series, and preparatory courses for the centralised entrance exam for admissions to top universities across India—CUET.

Even though the exam will be based on class 12 studies, a new test pattern and the high stakes have made students anxious. With Delhi University, BHU, JMI, JNU among other top colleges admitting students through CUET, the competition is going to be high, which has made many students worried about securing a seat. The tough competition for limited seats is also leading to many opting for the coaching route.