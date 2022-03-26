Details emerge as Colombian authorities investigate death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Colombian authorities are investigating the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Local health officials said Hawking died on Friday night at a hotel in the town of Chapinero in Bogota, Colombia. a press release Saturday morning.
Bogota’s emergency center sent an ambulance to the hotel after receiving reports of “a patient with chest pain,” according to a Spanish-language press release.
Upon arrival, a health care professional began the resuscitation process to revive Hawkins; “However, there was no response and the patient was declared brought dead,” Bogota’s district health department said.
teams from EMIA health company providing …