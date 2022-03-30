Details unveiled for the Cork-Limerick Road and Greenway

An 80 km dual carriageway which could become one of Ireland’s longest greenways has been recommended as the preferred transport solution to connect Cork and Limerick.

Bypasses are proposed for Mallow, Butevent, Charleville, New Twopothouse and Banog, with the infamous accident blackspot at Ballybeg Bends south of Charleville also set to bypass this, and increased bus and rail services between the two. There are also recommendations for city ​​areas.