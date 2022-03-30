Details unveiled for the Cork-Limerick Road and Greenway

An 80 km dual carriageway which could become one of Ireland’s longest greenways has been recommended as the preferred transport solution to connect Cork and Limerick.
Bypasses are proposed for Mallow, Butevent, Charleville, New Twopothouse and Banog, with the infamous accident blackspot at Ballybeg Bends south of Charleville also set to bypass this, and increased bus and rail services between the two. There are also recommendations for city areas.
This news emerged today as details of the preferred transportation solution and route corridor for the N/M20 project.
It considers public feedback on the consultation process that took place in late 2020 and early 2021 on several proposed road-based and rail-based options, and…
