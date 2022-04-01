Detroit native celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson dies

Detroit – Tributes continue on social media after well-known makeup artist, beauty entrepreneur and Detroit The native has died.

AJ Crimson died while out of the country.

Crimson was a self-taught celebrity makeup artist who was known for igniting a path for inclusion in the beauty industry with her brand, AJ Crimson Beauty. His brand has been used on popular TV shows such as “Scandal” and “The View”, and on movie sets such as “The Hunger Games”.

Her celebrity clients include Regina King, Fergie, Hilary Duff, Lauren London, Letoya Luckett, Keyshia Cole, and Brandi.

Crimson’s family said in a statement:

“AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader who set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful and accessible to people of all colors. We, as a family,…