Detroit Red Wings prospects pack a punch in Frozen Four

The NCAA hockey season ended in Boston on Saturday night as Denver rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score five goals in the third period for a 5-1 win over Minnesota State. The national title is the Pioneers’ ninth, tying them with Michigan Hockey for the most in Division I history. (It’s also Pios’ fourth century—to go with victories in 2004, 2005 and 2017—while Wolverine hasn’t won a title since 1998.)

Denver led the nation in scoring, averaging 4.28 goals in a game entering Frozen Four; The Pioneers slowed down a bit, with three goals in their national semifinal win over UM. Still, there were plenty of offenses, and that’s good news for the Detroit Red Wings, who own the draft rights to the three Pioneers who had strong NCAA Tournaments. Come on a…