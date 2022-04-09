Detroit Tigers Game Scores vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Updates

Detroit Tigers (1-0) vs Chicago White Sox (0-1)
When: Saturday at 1:10 pm.
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.
TV: Bali Sports Detroit.
radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers Radio Affiliates,
First Pitch Weather Forecast: Cloudy and 41 degrees.
Possible pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mays (7-9, 3.71 ERA in 2021) vs White Sox RHP Dylan Siege (13-7, 3.91 ERA in 2011).
what a day:Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson comfortable on MLB debut: ‘I didn’t expect to roar’
Jeff Seidel:Tigers Opening Day was perfect: A wonderful comeback after a touching tribute
Tigers Lineup:
1. RF Robbie Grossman
2. LF Austin Meadows
3. SS Xavier Beige
4. 3B Jammer Candelario
5. DH Miguel Cabrera
6. 2B Jonathan Shoop
7. C Eric Haase
8. 1B Spencer Torkelson
9. CF Aqeel Baddu
Game Notes: really stop dialing, Actually like to face…
Read Full News