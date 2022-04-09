Detroit Tigers Game Scores vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Updates

Detroit Tigers (1-0) vs Chicago White Sox (0-1)

When: Saturday at 1:10 pm.

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.

TV: Bali Sports Detroit.

radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers Radio Affiliates,

First Pitch Weather Forecast: Cloudy and 41 degrees.

Possible pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mays (7-9, 3.71 ERA in 2021) vs White Sox RHP Dylan Siege (13-7, 3.91 ERA in 2011).

what a day:Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson comfortable on MLB debut: ‘I didn’t expect to roar’

Jeff Seidel:Tigers Opening Day was perfect: A wonderful comeback after a touching tribute

Tigers Lineup:

1. RF Robbie Grossman

2. LF Austin Meadows

3. SS Xavier Beige

4. 3B Jammer Candelario

5. DH Miguel Cabrera

6. 2B Jonathan Shoop

7. C Eric Haase

8. 1B Spencer Torkelson

9. CF Aqeel Baddu

Game Notes: