Detroit Tigers place Julio Teheran on injured list

Apr 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Julio Teheran (50) pitches in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the injured list Saturday, one day after he was a late scratch from a scheduled start.

The Tigers called up right-hander Alex Lange from the taxi squad in a corresponding move. Lange has yet to pitch in the majors.

Teheran, 30, reportedly felt a strain in his right shoulder during pregame warmups on Friday. Left-hander Derek Holland was summoned from the bullpen to start the game against the Cleveland Indians.

The move to the injured list for Teheran is retroactive to Wednesday.

Right-hander Michael Fulmer is expected to take the spot in the rotation of Teheran, who won his lone start this season. Teheran allowed one run and four hits in five innings of a 5-2 victory over the Indians last Saturday.

Teheran spent last season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, going 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA in 10 games (nine starts). Prior to then, he had spent the first nine years of his career with the Atlanta Braves, where he had posted a 3.67 ERA in 229 games (226 starts).

Teheran’s best season earned him his first All-Star berth in 2014, when he finished 14-13 with a 2.89 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 221 innings. He was an All-Star again in 2016.

–Field Level Media