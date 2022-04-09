Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson ‘felt very comfortable’ in MLB debut

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson Friday exited the on-deck circle, wrapped his bat between his arm and chest, adjusted his batting glove and dug his feet into the batsman’s box.

The 22-year-old chose Lupe Fiasco’s 2011 hit, “The Show Goes On,” as her walk-up song. His father, Rick, began tearing at his seat behind home plate. When Torkelson stepped up to the plate for his first major league at-bat, Comerica Park’s 43,480 fans showed their support.

He cheered for Torkelson even earlier in the day, when the lineup was announced and the players took the field. Among the 28-man roster, Miguel Cabrera, Javier Baez and Torkelson received the loudest praise.

“I wasn’t expecting this kind of roar,” Torkelson said Saturday morning.

