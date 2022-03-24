LATEST

Deux buts de Jack Hughes aident les Devils à surprendre les Rangers

Deux buts de Jack Hughes aident les Devils à surprendre les Rangers

Alan Creda, Associated Press

NEWARK, NJ – Jack Hughes scored twice as the New Jersey Devils capitalized on a second period of five goals to beat the New York Rangers 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Nico Dawes made 31 saves in the net for the Devils to end an eight-game losing streak against their New York rivals. Ryan Graves, PK Subban, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored other goals for the winners.

In the second half, the hosts beat Rangers goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin with 13 shots to beat him five times. A feat considering that the goaltender had allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his last 14. Alexandra Georgiev took over as the third …

