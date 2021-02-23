Dev DD Season 2 Review – A Short, Crisper Screenplay Must Have Made Engaging Show

Ground level: A short, crisper screenplay contains an engaging show
Rating: 5/10
Skin n swear: Some sporadic kiss scenes, some visual intimacy tips
|Platform: ALT Balaji, Zee5
|Style: Drama, romance
what is the story about?
Dev DD season 2 picks up from where season 1 was abandoned. Devika aka Vicky (Aseema Vardan), returns to Jaipur from Mumbai with her parents (Sunil Sinha and Deepika Amin), after falling in love with their much loved Anurag (Sanjay Suri), after the love of their lives. To make matters worse, he learns that Anurag is the father of his best friend Chandni (Rashmi Agdekar).
Devika fights as Devi fights to accept Chandni and Radha’s relationship. At the same time, a horrific female feticide is going on in one of the largest hospitals in Jaipur, which Devika must uncover with the help of Aditi (the Nauheed Sirsi contractor), Anurag’s former.
Dev DD season 2 is directed by Harsh Dhadhia and written by Nikhil Vyas, Kamayani Vyas and Sumit Shahi. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor.
Display?
Sanjay Suri is the star of the show. He is sophisticated, restrained, and oozing sophistication, expressing a lot in very little. Naheed Sirusi Contractor is back on screen. She pulls off her role efficiently. Rashmi Adgekar and Rumana Molla performed brilliantly while battling the love, social taboo of the two girls.
Sunil Sinha is happy to be seen as Devika’s progressive father. Deepika Amin is as good in her role as a passionate mother.
Aman Uppal needs to learn one or two things about the delivery of the conversation. He garnishes his lines in the first few episodes, though he improves in later episodes. His performance also leaves a lot to be desired.
Analysis
Dev DD season 2 suffers from long-winded story syndrome. A short, crisp screenplay would have made the show a good world, rather than the now overstuffed plot. Many subplots are completely dispensable and inconsistent for the plot and should have been completely overcome. For example, the Mamaji saga, Andy Kapper, Awasthi absconding – completely unnecessary and completely unnecessary.
Therefore, despite the short 16–18-minute episode, and the narrative having loads of funny, humorous, poignant moments, the series feels too long and bloated. Today’s episode also has 17 episodes aplenty for younger meditators and fickle tastes.
Music and other departments?
Director of photography Shreya Gupta has done a good job of capturing the sights and sounds of Jaipur.
Highlights?
Some performance
Style of fun
Drawbacks?
Very long, curved, firm and stretched
Unnecessary subplots that were better to be sliced
Loud, on top leadership
Did i enjoy it
Yes in parts
Would you recommend it?
Yes, but to speed up the story, look at the fast forward button firmly with one finger and cut out the faint subplot.
