Deva Gurjar, 40-year-old history-sheeter, murdered in Kota; six detained | India News

New Delhi: Deva Gurjar, a 40-year-old history-sheeter, was killed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday (April 4, 2022) evening after a group of 10-15 unidentified men fired shots at him and attacked him with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons.
Gurjar, a resident of Borabas village in the Kota district, was murdered at a salon on Barrier Dam road in adjoining Rawatbhata town in Chittorgarh district.
He was taken to a local hospital in a serious condition and then referred to Kota, where he succumbed on the way to another medical facility, police officials informed.
A case of murder has been registered against 9-10 identified accused and six of them have been detained for interrogation.
Prima facie, personal enmity seems to be the reason behind the fatal attack on Gurjar, the police said.
