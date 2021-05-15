Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 29

Hello everyone!!! 3 months gap is too much. I agree and Im sorry..Khaan pakdke maafi..
The link for previous episodes
Devakshi an Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist in Tale Episode 1
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 2
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 3
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 4
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 5
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 6
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 7
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 8
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 9
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 10
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 11
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 12
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode13
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 14
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 15
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 16
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 17
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 18
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 19
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 20
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 21
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 22
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 23
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 24
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 25
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 26
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 27
Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 28
Recap: Neha and Ranveer’s love gets a nod. Dev convinces Mr.Gujral to let Natasha marry Neil. Devakshi spend a romantic time in Paris on the view of their honeymoon
Episode starts
Its next morning, Dev slowly gets up and does not find Sonakshi near him
Dev in mind: Where is she now?
He gets off the bed and searches the room for Sonakshi but he doesn’t find her on the other hand he finds a sticky note on the dresser
Note: A surprise Awaits you 😉 Get dressed and come to the garden
Dev in mind: Surprise? Okay let’s see
He gets dressed as fast as he can and rushes out to the garden. He finds Sonakshi standing in the middle of the garden. Dev runs to Sona
Dev: Sonakshi ..
Sona: Good morning Dev..
Dev: Whats the surprise?
Sona: Wait..patience Mr.Dixit
Dev : Fine…fine..
Dev makes a puppy face. Sona kisses him on his cheek.
Dev: Is this a surprise?
Sona stares at him
Sona: I said na..wait..
She holds Dev’s hand and takes him with her. They reach a rose garden in the resort. Its decorated in a love theme
Dev: Love theme garden?
Sona: Dev..look closely
Dev pays attention and finds the flowers depicting various Devakshi moments. Dev gets happy
Dev: Its all
The worker: Its on theme Devakshi sir ( In a Anglo-French Accent)
Sona: You liked it?
Dev lifts her in his arms
Dev: I love it . When did you plan this?
Sona: In the morning, I got to know about their special service to the guests and thought of surprising you
Dev: You are awesome Ms.Bose
Sona: Its Mrs.Dixit , Mr.Obodro
Dev: Oops Im sorry..I love you Mrs.Dixit
He lets her down. Violins start to plan and Dev starts to dance with Sonakshi
Mere duniya main tha
Main apne hai jaan main
Kuch tu badal gya hai
Meri aasmaan main
Aisa yun kaise kyon kya hogya
Kuch khobsoorat sadil ko hogaya
Pehli dafa hai
Ki mujh me tu chhalka hai
Mere rango me
Kuchh dhang hai
Tere jaise bhi
Kuch rang pyar ke aise bhi
Kuch rang pyar ke aise bhi
With all these loveable moments they spend their one week of honeymoon and they return to India
Airport
Dev helps Sonakshi with the luggage and they leave the airport. Dev’s mobile rings. Its Tina
Dev: Tina
Tina: Dev sir Mr.Gujral wants to meet you today
Dev: Arrange for it..Ill be there in sometime
Tina: Sir he wants Neil too
Dev: Why him? Anyway Ill take care of it you arrange for the meeting
Sona: Any problem Dev?
Dev: I hope there is nothing. Sonakshi Mr.Gujral wants to meet me and Neil
Sona: Suddenly?
Dev: Even I have the same feeling
Sona hugs him
Sona: Mr.Dev Dixit can deal anyone. Dont worry it will all turn good
Dev nods and they get into the car . The scene freezes
the Office
Neil: Sir..Im so tensed
Dev: Im there na why are you tensed? Did you talk to Natasha? Is she fine?
Neil: Yes sir..she is also worried about this meeting
Dev: Dont worry Ill take care
Mr.Gujral enters the room
Dev: Please take your seat Mr.Gujral
Gujral: I know you are worried about the meeting, see Dev I can agree for Natasha and Neil’s marriage but I cant conduct it in a grand way. I have given my words to someone else so..
Dev: So? ( In an angry tone)
Gujral: Let them do a court marriage. I have no objection the thing is my..
Dev: Your fake prestige right…okay fine If not you Ill conduct their wedding. Under my supervision. You may leave Mr.Gujral
Neil: Dev sir you..
Dev: You heard me right Neil. You and Natasha will be getting married under my supervision that too very soon
Dev takes Neil home. The scene freezes
the House
Dev and Neil reach Dixit house. Natasha too arrives. Dev explains everything to the Dixit family.
Dev: Maa..along with Ranveer Neha wedding I wish to conduct the wedding of Neil and Natasha
RR: Dev beta ..but..
Vicky: Mom..bhai is right..Neil and Natasha deserve this wedding
Natasha: Dev we will do a simple court marriage like dad said..we dont want such a lavish wedding..its your sister’s
Neha: Natsha you deserve a good wedding… maa kuch boliye na
Ishwari: Haan beta..when these many of us are here for you why are you getting married like orphans? You both will have every ritual of the wedding..but What will Ranveer say?
Ranveer: Maa what will I say other than yes
All turn to see Ranveer
Ranveer: Sorry I overheard everything..woh.. I..
Dev: Arrey dont be sorry Ranveer
Ranveer: Ill be happy to have as many people as possible in this wedding as I myself have none of them
Ranveer hugs Neil.
Dev : Sonakshi..you did not say anything ..are you okay with?
Sona: Of course Im okay with it Dev. Why will I oppose this?
Nikki: When did bhabhi start to nod to bhai?
Vicky: After effects if Paris I guess
Sona blushes.
Dev: Vicky cant you keep silent?
Dev starts to chase Vicky. He hides behind Sonakshi
Dev: Today even Sonakshi cannot save you
The entire house gets filled with laughter and happiness . The scene freezes