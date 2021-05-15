Devakshi An Eternal Love Saga – Ft.Arranged Marriage Love A Twist In Tale Episode 29

Hello everyone!!! 3 months gap is too much. I agree and Im sorry..Khaan pakdke maafi..

Recap: Neha and Ranveer’s love gets a nod. Dev convinces Mr.Gujral to let Natasha marry Neil. Devakshi spend a romantic time in Paris on the view of their honeymoon

Episode starts

Its next morning, Dev slowly gets up and does not find Sonakshi near him

Dev in mind: Where is she now?

He gets off the bed and searches the room for Sonakshi but he doesn’t find her on the other hand he finds a sticky note on the dresser

Note: A surprise Awaits you 😉 Get dressed and come to the garden

Dev in mind: Surprise? Okay let’s see

He gets dressed as fast as he can and rushes out to the garden. He finds Sonakshi standing in the middle of the garden. Dev runs to Sona

Dev: Sonakshi ..

Sona: Good morning Dev..

Dev: Whats the surprise?

Sona: Wait..patience Mr.Dixit

Dev : Fine…fine..

Dev makes a puppy face. Sona kisses him on his cheek.

Dev: Is this a surprise?

Sona stares at him

Sona: I said na..wait..

She holds Dev’s hand and takes him with her. They reach a rose garden in the resort. Its decorated in a love theme

Dev: Love theme garden?

Sona: Dev..look closely

Dev pays attention and finds the flowers depicting various Devakshi moments. Dev gets happy

Dev: Its all

The worker: Its on theme Devakshi sir ( In a Anglo-French Accent)

Sona: You liked it?

Dev lifts her in his arms

Dev: I love it . When did you plan this?

Sona: In the morning, I got to know about their special service to the guests and thought of surprising you

Dev: You are awesome Ms.Bose

Sona: Its Mrs.Dixit , Mr.Obodro

Dev: Oops Im sorry..I love you Mrs.Dixit

He lets her down. Violins start to plan and Dev starts to dance with Sonakshi

Mere duniya main tha

Main apne hai jaan main

Kuch tu badal gya hai

Meri aasmaan main

Aisa yun kaise kyon kya hogya

Kuch khobsoorat sadil ko hogaya

Pehli dafa hai

Ki mujh me tu chhalka hai

Mere rango me

Kuchh dhang hai

Tere jaise bhi

Kuch rang pyar ke aise bhi

Kuch rang pyar ke aise bhi

With all these loveable moments they spend their one week of honeymoon and they return to India

Airport

Dev helps Sonakshi with the luggage and they leave the airport. Dev’s mobile rings. Its Tina

Dev: Tina

Tina: Dev sir Mr.Gujral wants to meet you today

Dev: Arrange for it..Ill be there in sometime

Tina: Sir he wants Neil too

Dev: Why him? Anyway Ill take care of it you arrange for the meeting

Sona: Any problem Dev?

Dev: I hope there is nothing. Sonakshi Mr.Gujral wants to meet me and Neil

Sona: Suddenly?

Dev: Even I have the same feeling

Sona hugs him

Sona: Mr.Dev Dixit can deal anyone. Dont worry it will all turn good

Dev nods and they get into the car . The scene freezes

the Office

Neil: Sir..Im so tensed

Dev: Im there na why are you tensed? Did you talk to Natasha? Is she fine?

Neil: Yes sir..she is also worried about this meeting

Dev: Dont worry Ill take care

Mr.Gujral enters the room

Dev: Please take your seat Mr.Gujral

Gujral: I know you are worried about the meeting, see Dev I can agree for Natasha and Neil’s marriage but I cant conduct it in a grand way. I have given my words to someone else so..

Dev: So? ( In an angry tone)

Gujral: Let them do a court marriage. I have no objection the thing is my..

Dev: Your fake prestige right…okay fine If not you Ill conduct their wedding. Under my supervision. You may leave Mr.Gujral

Neil: Dev sir you..

Dev: You heard me right Neil. You and Natasha will be getting married under my supervision that too very soon

Dev takes Neil home. The scene freezes

the House

Dev and Neil reach Dixit house. Natasha too arrives. Dev explains everything to the Dixit family.

Dev: Maa..along with Ranveer Neha wedding I wish to conduct the wedding of Neil and Natasha

RR: Dev beta ..but..

Vicky: Mom..bhai is right..Neil and Natasha deserve this wedding

Natasha: Dev we will do a simple court marriage like dad said..we dont want such a lavish wedding..its your sister’s

Neha: Natsha you deserve a good wedding… maa kuch boliye na

Ishwari: Haan beta..when these many of us are here for you why are you getting married like orphans? You both will have every ritual of the wedding..but What will Ranveer say?

Ranveer: Maa what will I say other than yes

All turn to see Ranveer

Ranveer: Sorry I overheard everything..woh.. I..

Dev: Arrey dont be sorry Ranveer

Ranveer: Ill be happy to have as many people as possible in this wedding as I myself have none of them

Ranveer hugs Neil.

Dev : Sonakshi..you did not say anything ..are you okay with?

Sona: Of course Im okay with it Dev. Why will I oppose this?

Nikki: When did bhabhi start to nod to bhai?

Vicky: After effects if Paris I guess

Sona blushes.

Dev: Vicky cant you keep silent?

Dev starts to chase Vicky. He hides behind Sonakshi

Dev: Today even Sonakshi cannot save you

The entire house gets filled with laughter and happiness . The scene freezes