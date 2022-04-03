DeVante Parker is being traded with the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are turning away former first-round draft pick DeVante Parker.

According to NFL NetworkMiami is selecting Parker for the 2023 third round of selection and the 2022 fifth round for the New England Patriots.

Parker was the number 14 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

The former Louisville wide receiver has 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns in his NFL career, including his lone score against the Patriots as a rookie in the final game of the 2015 season.

He will now face his former team twice per season, joining rivals AFC East Division.

miami recently In a trade acquired wide receiver Tyrek Hill With the Kansas City Chiefs.

