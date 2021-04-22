ENTERTAINMENT

Devarakondalo Vijay Premakatha Telugu Movie Streaming On Amazon Prime Video!!

The preferred and trending OTT platform Amazon is again with one other thrilling Telugu movie titled “Devarakondalo Vijay Premakatha “. The followers are eagerly ready to observe this movie as they’re fascinated by its storyline. The movie relies on drama and romantic themes which is able to absolutely win the guts of the viewers. As a result of craze of this movie the followers are constantly looking about it. To make their curiosity over we’re current with the small print of the movie which together with Star Forged, Plot, Streaming Platform, and Assessment. The small print of the movie are beneath.

Devarakondalo Vijay Premakatha on Amazon Prime Video

The movie is underneath the route of the director S. Venkat Ramanawho is the author and screenplay of the movie and its produced by the producer Paddana Manmadha Rao. The music on this movie is given by Sada Chandra and Amar. G is the Cinematographer.

Now let’s test the star forged of the movie “Devarakondalo Vijay Premakatha”: –

  • Koteswarao
  • Racha Ravi
  • Nagineedu
  • Sivannarayana
  • Mouryani
  • Vijay Shankar

The storyline of “Devarakondalo Vijay Premakatha”

The style of the movie is dramatic and romantic and in response to some sources it’s based mostly on true occasions, the story shifting round a village named Deverakonda through which the pinnacle of the village Sitharamayya is well-liked for his benefactor. Sitharamayya’s daughter is in faculty and good in her lecturers. A younger man vagabond Vijay is in love with the daughter of Sitharamayya. Their love story is just not that a lot straightforward at is sound they’re combating for his or her love because the standings of the society and village norms try for his or her separation.

Trailer of “Devarakondalo Vijay Premakatha”

The trailer of the movie is already out there on the Youtube channel which was launched by Aditya Music. The trailer gained 616,729 views with 1.7K likes. The trailer is giving the thought of your complete movie. The viewers can watch that the beloved duos are madly within the love however society is just not accepting their love and due to that the lady left her dad or mum’s home. A number of twist and hurdles are disturbing their love life and the way they will deal with this case may be very fascinating to observe. To understand how this couple’s love will survive on this patriarchal society and they will cope up with this case is the attention-grabbing a part of the movie.

Opinions, Launch Date, and Streaming platform

The length of the movie is 2h 12 min and the movies acquired a blended response from the aspect of the audiences in addition to the critics. The story of the movie is a typical Indian love story with the identical plot however for all those that love to observe romantic movies, they are going to benefit from the movie. Those that wish to see one thing new idea than this movie is just not for you. The performing of the actors is sort of advantageous and the music can be good. General this film is a one-time watch movie and it is going to be streaming on Amazon Prime movies the date is just not up to date but.

