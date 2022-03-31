Devastating Tennessee wildfire burns more than 100 structures, triples in size. The Weather Channel - Articles from The Weather Channel

  • More than 100 structures were burned by the fire, which grew to 3,700 acres overnight.
  • Three people, including two firefighters, were injured.
  • Light rain lashed the area in the early hours of Thursday, which helped douse the blaze, but did not douse the blaze.
  • Around 11,000 homes were affected by the evacuation.
  • The evacuation was only a few miles from the site of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfire disaster.

Evacuations continued for thousands of homes in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area on Thursday as firefighters battled a devastating fire that tripled in size in strong winds overnight.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said in press one morning that the so-called Hatcher Mountain Fire had engulfed 3,700 acres of Sevier County, including more than 100 structures and 5 firefighting vehicles.


