Devastating Tennessee wildfire burns more than 100 structures, triples in size. The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel

More than 100 structures were burned by the fire, which grew to 3,700 acres overnight.

Three people, including two firefighters, were injured.

Light rain lashed the area in the early hours of Thursday, which helped douse the blaze, but did not douse the blaze.

Around 11,000 homes were affected by the evacuation.

The evacuation was only a few miles from the site of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfire disaster. Evacuations continued for thousands of homes in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area on Thursday as firefighters battled a devastating fire that tripled in size in strong winds overnight.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said in press one morning that the so-called Hatcher Mountain Fire had engulfed 3,700 acres of Sevier County, including more than 100 structures and 5 firefighting vehicles.