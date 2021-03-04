“Devil is here in detail” – Andrew Green on the sprint race format in F1 | sport

“The devil is here in detail” – Aston Martin technical director explains what makes sprint racing impractical for Formula 1.

The sprint race format is being discussed a lot in Formula 1 To control excitement and unpredictability. But, it has also received an impressive response for several reasons.

In a new critique of Sprint Racing, Aston Martin technical director has argued that the proposed setup is not suitable for the current configuration of the game and will require an overhaul, thus presenting a complex problem.

“The first thing is that we need a set of regulations, and we haven’t found or seen a set of rules around that yet,” Green explained Resfan. “We have seen a proposal, which I think most of the teams were in favor of investigating, but the devil is in expansion and has not been expanded yet.”

He said the current setup of F1 is planned to accommodate three practice sessions, qualification and scattered races throughout the weekend.

“There are a lot of areas that need to be seen,” he said. “You can think a lot off the top of your head, like changing the car between events. How much do you have to change? Brakes, we have to change the brakes.

“More importantly, what happens to the power unit allocation? We are like a lock in. The engines are designed and signed for a certain type of season. And then going away from the power unit’s point of view will be very challenging.

“So there’s a lot to discuss, a lot of details,” Green said. “There is a general desire for this to happen but, as I said, the devil is here in detail.”

Diplomatic pass

Guenther Steiner recently expressed his views, stating that there is nothing wrong in bringing about change, but also wishing that F1 would reject the plan if it remains unpopular.

“I don’t think there’s much to be gained,” Steiner said. He said, “I want to see how the fans react to this, that we are not doing too much of the show. I don’t know that I’m too open to try it out, I don’t have a problem with it.”

“But I don’t have an issue if it doesn’t work to say, ‘No, we shouldn’t do that. If we find out that it doesn’t add anything, we shouldn’t be afraid to say’ no ‘and Nobody loses any credibility in my opinion. We should think so. “

He said, ‘There are some small things that need to be resolved in the regulations, but hopefully we can get them all out and we know some of them at least and we are not talking about it. Have been.

“We put it to the test. If the test works, great. If it doesn’t work, we turn the page and try the next thing.”