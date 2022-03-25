LATEST

Devilicious! Duke Takes Down Texas Tech To Move To The Elite Eight

There is no guarantee that the Duke will win on Saturday, let alone win. But what we saw in this 78-73 win over Texas Tech is the team growing in real time and reaching championship form. What we saw against Michigan State and now against a great – not good, great – team on Thursday – is a Duke team with an incredible heart and, in the case of Jeremy Roach, the heart of a lion.

Let’s go back to Texas Tech. That team is something else. It is like Virginia with a more specific offense. They are an amazing group and Mark Adams did a fantastic job. When did we hear they honestly hired a 64-year-old assistant to replace Chris Beard after taking his Texas job?

We ridiculed What can you expect from this?

Only this: greatness. The man is a great coach and his…

