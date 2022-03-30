Devil's draw on Friday: Germany or Netherlands possible, but not Brazil, France, England...

The draw for the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar will take place on Friday. The Red Devils are in Pot 1 and therefore avoid a whole range of top countries. However, the Netherlands and Germany are possible.

The Devils are in Pot 1 anyway, along with host country Qatar and Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal. So those seven have already been taken out. Another 24 countries are yet to be partitioned. The Netherlands and Germany can no longer finish in Pot 1 and are therefore potential rivals.

Each pot would consist of four countries from four different pots. That final delivery will be made today.