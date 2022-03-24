Devils vs. Maple Leafs – Game Recap – March 23, 2022

TORONTO — Pierre Angeval scored a small goal with 4:42 in the third period on Wednesday night to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Engvall moved into a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheev from serving a double minor for high-sticking, was delayed and then scored his 11th goal of the season near Nico Dovs.

“It was a tough game, tight game,” said Mark Giordano while making his Maple Leafs debut. “We had to be patient. There was a difference in our penalty kills. ,

Mikheev also scored a short-handed goal and Mitch Marner scored the second for Toronto, with 20 saves from Petr Marzek.

“We do a pretty good job of closing it in for the other team,” Engwal added to the Leafs’ plan…