LATEST

Devils vs. Maple Leafs – Game Recap – March 23, 2022

Posted on
Devils vs. Maple Leafs - Game Recap - March 23, 2022

TORONTO — Pierre Angeval scored a small goal with 4:42 in the third period on Wednesday night to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Engvall moved into a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheev from serving a double minor for high-sticking, was delayed and then scored his 11th goal of the season near Nico Dovs.

“It was a tough game, tight game,” said Mark Giordano while making his Maple Leafs debut. “We had to be patient. There was a difference in our penalty kills. ,

Mikheev also scored a short-handed goal and Mitch Marner scored the second for Toronto, with 20 saves from Petr Marzek.

“We do a pretty good job of closing it in for the other team,” Engwal added to the Leafs’ plan…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
539
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top