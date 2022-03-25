Devin Booker Had A Furious Response To A Heckling Fan: “Shut Up P*ssy.”

Source: Yahoo! Play

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns remain the best team in the NBA as they had another emphatic win last night. Playing against the in-form Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns got another major win as they look to finish first in the Western Conference. And during the game, Devin Booker took a quick break from his offensive attack and shut down a fan in the crowd.

During the game, Devin Booker was driving the ball down the court for Sun. As he was walking down the court he heard a fan doing some insults on his way. In a second, Booker turned to the fan and told her to shut up, while also using some hate speech towards her.

“Shut up, p*ssi!”

Even while closing Heckler, Booker made a great game. Booker scored 28 points…