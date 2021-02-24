“Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in the league”: LeBron James reacted to the Sun Star from the All-Star team. sport

LeBron James takes to Twitter to tell everyone that he does not agree to make the West All-Star team with Devin Booker.

With the NBA announcing the results for their All-Star team reserves at both conferences, many were bound to be unhappy fans who believed their favorite star was ‘snubbed’ from receiving All-Star honors . This was when the debut was announced and fans believed that Dame was entitled Beginning Spot and fan following on Luka Donsik are following suit as well as reserved selection.

This time, fans believe that people like Trae Young, Domantas Sabonis and Khris Middleton are eligible to come to ASG this year. However, noise is highest when it comes to Devin Booker.

This season, Booker’s teammate Chris Paul was voted All-Star as CP3 and Booker led the Suns to the 4th seed West. LeBron James took to Twitter to air his frustrations over the case.

LeBron James reacts to missing Devin Booker in the All-Star Game

Bron seems to have taken Devin Booker’s ‘snubbing’ too lightly as he took to Twitter to tweet that he believed the Suncity star to be the most disrespectful star in the league.

Devin Booker is the most disrespectful player in our league !!! simple as that. – LeBron James (@KingJames) 24 February, 2021

It should be noted that James’ partner in offense, Anthony Davis, is currently out due to a right calf strain and the possibility that he will not be available to participate in the All-Star Game this season.

This would mean Davis would have a chance to make the team for the first time in his career as an injury in place of Davis. He certainly deserves it as he averages 24.7 points while shooting 50% from the field.

DBook is no guarantee of creating ASG, however, as the Western Conference is filled with players who qualify for the All-Star nod. People like Dewar DeRozan and Mike Conley can also be very well involved in this conversation.