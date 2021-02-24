LATEST

“Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in the league”: LeBron James reacted to the Sun Star from the All-Star team. sport

Posted on

LeBron James takes to Twitter to tell everyone that he does not agree to make the West All-Star team with Devin Booker.

With the NBA announcing the results for their All-Star team reserves at both conferences, many were bound to be unhappy fans who believed their favorite star was ‘snubbed’ from receiving All-Star honors . This was when the debut was announced and fans believed that Dame was entitled Beginning Spot and fan following on Luka Donsik are following suit as well as reserved selection.

This time, fans believe that people like Trae Young, Domantas Sabonis and Khris Middleton are eligible to come to ASG this year. However, noise is highest when it comes to Devin Booker.

Also read: “Michael Jordan was right to pick Terry Rozier over Kemba Walker”: How beneficial has the GOAT been over the Hornets star pick at Celtics point guard

This season, Booker’s teammate Chris Paul was voted All-Star as CP3 and Booker led the Suns to the 4th seed West. LeBron James took to Twitter to air his frustrations over the case.

LeBron James reacts to missing Devin Booker in the All-Star Game

Bron seems to have taken Devin Booker’s ‘snubbing’ too lightly as he took to Twitter to tweet that he believed the Suncity star to be the most disrespectful star in the league.

Also read: “Adrian Peterson The LeBron James and Michael Jordan of NFL?”: Shannon Sharp’s Comparing Future Hall of Fame running back in NBA Legends

It should be noted that James’ partner in offense, Anthony Davis, is currently out due to a right calf strain and the possibility that he will not be available to participate in the All-Star Game this season.

This would mean Davis would have a chance to make the team for the first time in his career as an injury in place of Davis. He certainly deserves it as he averages 24.7 points while shooting 50% from the field.

DBook is no guarantee of creating ASG, however, as the Western Conference is filled with players who qualify for the All-Star nod. People like Dewar DeRozan and Mike Conley can also be very well involved in this conversation.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });