Five years after his historic 70-point demolition assignment against the Boston Celtics, Booker pounced against a season-high 49 points Denver Nuggets to help secure Phoenix Sun’ 60th win of the season on Thursday.

A tough 140–130 road win saw the Suns clinch their seventh straight win and the top spot in the West for the playoffs. His .811 winning percentage is comfortably of the nba Highest, with the Memphis Grizzlies closest at .689.

At an average of 26 points per game, Booker has led the scoring for the league’s best-performing team, but went up another level at Denver, including four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a dominant performance. .

The 25-year-old scored 25 for 16 off the ground and scored 15 of his 17 free throws, becoming the fourth-youngest player in history.

