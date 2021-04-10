“Devin Booker set a new high score versus Kylie Jenner on Pop A Shot”: The Suns star was filmed by Kendall Jenner contesting Kylie at shooting hoops | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Devin Booker set a new high score versus Kylie Jenner on Pop A Shot": Suns star was filmed by Kendall Jenner contesting Kylie at shooting hoops

Devin Booker has long been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner. The couple was spotted shooting hoops with Kylie Jenner recently.

Devin Booker seems to be scoring both on and off the court these days. The Suns are primed for their best finish since 2010, while Booker seems to be very with Kendall off it.

The two were first spotted involved in a romantic setting during the Covid-enforced lockdown. Kendall has also previously dated NBA stars Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin, but was reportedly single at the time.

Devin and Kendall seemed to hit it off immediately, judging from the accounts of those close to the Jenners. Since then, the two have often been spotted together in public, confirming rumors that they are an item at present.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is a ghost, he’s a myth”: Zach LaVine was SHOCKED to find out how many 50-point games the Bulls legend had racked up

Devin Booker sets a new high score in a Pop A Shot contest with Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner uploaded a video of a Pop A SHot contest between her sister Kylie and Devin. The contest was a relatively close one at first as Kylie managed to total a score of 49. Booker was at 60 at the time, but he then went into NBA practice mode.

The result was a total whitewash of the cosmetics mogul as she obviously couldn’t keep up. Booker managed to set a whopping high score of 117 in this particular game.

Also Read: “Even if you’re gonna pressure me, I’m gonna play at the same pace”: Suns star Chris Paul gives us an inside look at how he approaches the game

You do have to admire Kylie for being able to hang with a pro for so long. Pop A Shot is not as easy a game as it looks. Though it might be easy for someone with as much practice as Devin, he still did what he did with an air of utter nonchalance.

Booker will also be able to showcase his skills on the real playoff stage this time around. Chris Paul will makes things a ton easier as the floor general.

