Devin Booker to heckling Timberwolves fan: ‘Shut up, p—y’

Add Devin Booker to the list of NBA players who retaliated against the Hecklers.

During Wednesday’s game between the Suns and the Timberwolves in Minnesota, Booker was driving the ball to the court and told the courtside heckler to “shut up, pee-y.”

Booker scored 28 points on the night as he and the Sons beat the Timberwolves 125–116.

Devin Booker Tells a Minnesota Heckler to “Shut Up, Pee-Y” screengrab / @skolbros

Booker is at least the third NBA player to go after a heckler in recent weeks.

Last week, also in Minneapolis, Russell Westbrook was approached by a fan who appeared to be calling him “Westbrick.”

When Westbrook heard the fan taunting him during the pre-game warm-up, he quickly turned around, turned to the fan, and asked, “What did you say…