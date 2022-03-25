LATEST

Devin Booker unleashes season-high 49 on Nuggets after ‘disrespectful’ introduction

Posted on
Devin Booker unleashes season-high 49 on Nuggets after 'disrespectful' introduction

DENVER – Devin Booker already had plenty of incentive to win Thursday night.

Then the introduction of the starting lineup added big fuel to their fire.

When Booker’s name was announced, the scoreboard at the top of the Ball Arena was the face of Clippers guard Amir Coffey, instead of Booker’s first and last name displayed on the picture of Coffey on the Jumbotron.

Oh (incomplete).

“It was humiliating,” Booker said.

Booker scored 17 of his season-high 49 points in the first quarter and led the Suns (60–14) to a 140–130 victory that finished No. 1 overall in the playoffs.

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

654
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top