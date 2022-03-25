Devin Booker unleashes season-high 49 on Nuggets after ‘disrespectful’ introduction

DENVER – Devin Booker already had plenty of incentive to win Thursday night.

Then the introduction of the starting lineup added big fuel to their fire.

When Booker’s name was announced, the scoreboard at the top of the Ball Arena was the face of Clippers guard Amir Coffey, instead of Booker’s first and last name displayed on the picture of Coffey on the Jumbotron.

“It was humiliating,” Booker said.

Booker scored 17 of his season-high 49 points in the first quarter and led the Suns (60–14) to a 140–130 victory that finished No. 1 overall in the playoffs.

Sons coach Monty Williams said, "He's the best I've seen him perform since I moved here."