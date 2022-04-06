Devin Booker’s Viral Tweet After Sons Beat The Lakers

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 121-110 on Tuesday evening, and Devin Booker sent a tweet after the game.

Booker’s post can be seen in the tweet embedded below.

Booker’s tweet said: “Franchise Record!!! 63W’s Pour One Up For Feels”

The Sons have taken a 63-16 lead from 79 matches played so far this season, the most wins in the history of the franchise.

Booker finished the game with 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Related Stories on NBA Basketball