Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina Hospitalized after testing COVID positive – TMT Updates

Covid has been wrecking chaos all over the place and our TV business will not be unaffected. Now we have been studying the information of many actors testing optimistic. Actor Mohit Raina has been hospitalised after testing optimistic for Covid-19. Whereas he has been there for fairly a while, the actor took to social media to tell his followers and followers about his well being and mentioned that he’s recuperating.

Mohit wrote, “As I look inside and outside I say a small prayer for everybody. Dad at all times mentioned prayers work magically. I’d request all of you to remain secure and pray for humanity. After testing optimistic for COVID-19 final week I’ve been in secure medical palms of the Medical doctors of the state the place I’m primarily based since final month . On a regular basis I see a gamut of human feelings. we’re okay coz of them . Least we may Simply keep indoors. Will see you guys on the opposite aspect . Love MR.”

Quickly, needs began pouring in from throughout. Dia Mirza wished, “Keep blessed and get effectively quickly!!! Sending a number of love and good needs for a speedy and full restoration.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN_WF0vL8NJ/

Manasi Parekh and lots of others wished Mohit a speedy restoration. We too want him good well being and correct therapeutic.