Devyani Meets Her daughter Harini

In the first scene of the episode Pulkit and Sai are having a conversation in which Pulkit is being seen asking Sai that doesn’t she thinks that Virat is an element of trouble in her life to which she replies that how can he even say something like that and further states that the reason that their relationship never worked out is because Virat is into some other girl and he loves that girl to which he replies that the things between them has changed a lot to which she replies that she has no interest in coming in between two people who love each other to which he replied that she has become sorrow after getting married to him which means that she still cares and she denied to what he is claiming.

In the next scene Pakhi is telling Virat that she knows how it feels when the person you love leaves you hanging and doesn’t even try to contact you and she advices to call her once and Bhavani also comes into the picture stating that she agrees with her and he should definitely give a call to her to which he says that he will try calling her but he cant assure them about the same and Ashwini says that she is not going to insist Sai to come back and Virat is perfectly fine with it but he did tell her that if she ever meets her then do let her know that the doors of Chavan house are always open for her.

In the next scene Sai is seeing stating that she has come here to fulfill her father’s dream to which Pulkit says that even Virat has done a lot for you in that manner so doesn’t she think that she has a reason to stay with him as he also cares for her and he further tells her that she shouldn’t live a loveless life and try to understand the situation once ang give this relationship another chance and Sai starts thinking about Virat and though that he is coming with a bunch of roses and she realized that she is really missing him.

Sai then again thought to herself that if Virat is not thinking about her then why should she be thinking about him and her roommate enters and starts being rude to which she replied that she needs to stay in her limits and starts thinking to herself that she hates sharing a room with someone else to which her roommate replied that is she going to get her arrested stating that her husband is an IPS officer to which Sai replied that he in not her husband.

