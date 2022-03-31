Dexter Fowler Deal Blue Jessie

Dunedin, Fla. – The Blue Jays signed 14-year-old MLB veteran Dexter Fowler to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, who continues to overhaul his outfield depth ahead of the season.
Fowler, 36, nearly missed the 2021 season with Engels after tearing his ACL on a slide in April.
“At the end of the day, these are the cards that have been dealt. So I have to deal them and go that way. The doctor said I’m going to be completely fine, so I’m excited to listen. I’m going to keep playing And I think there’s still a lot left in the tank.”
That opportunity now comes with Toronto, and Fowler will have his final days of camp to make a first impression.
Last week’s trade for Raimel Tapia from the Rockies helped the Blues both strengthen and diversify…
Read Full News