Dhadi Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Dhadi(Telugu) is a motion thriller film directed by Madhu Sobha.T that includes Sri Ram, Jeevan, Minakshi Jaiswal, Ganesh Venkataraman within the lead roles. It’s produced by Shankar A beneath banner Sri Kalpavruksha Cine Creations. The music of the film consists by Mani Sharma. It have a narrative from Madhu Sobha.T. Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.
|Dhadi Wiki
|Launch Date
|Upcoming
|Style
|motion thriller
|Language
|Telugu
|Origin Nation
|India
|Capturing Location
|Ramoji movie metropolis
|Banner/Manufacturing
|Sri Kalpavruksha Cine Creations
|Pictures Director
|Shyam Okay Naidu
|Story Writter
|Madhu Sobha.T
|Dialog Author
|Madhu Sobha.T
|Director
|Madhu Sobha.T
|Producer
|Shankar A
|Music Director
|Mani sharma
|ChoreoGrapher
|Raju Sundharam
|ChoreoGrapher
|Sekhar
|ChoreoGrapher
|Shiva Shankar
|Lyricist
|Bleaching
|Lyricist
|Bhashya Sree
|Motion Director
|Venkat
|Motion Director
|Kanal Kannan
|Dhadi Actors Identify with Wiki
|Sri Ram
|Jeevan
|Minakshi jaiswal
|Ganesh Venkataraman