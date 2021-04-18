Dhadi Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Dhadi Wiki Launch Date Upcoming Style motion thriller Language Telugu Origin Nation India Capturing Location Ramoji movie metropolis Banner/Manufacturing Sri Kalpavruksha Cine Creations Pictures Director Shyam Okay Naidu Story Writter Madhu Sobha.T Dialog Author Madhu Sobha.T Director Madhu Sobha.T Producer Shankar A Music Director Mani sharma ChoreoGrapher Raju Sundharam ChoreoGrapher Sekhar ChoreoGrapher Shiva Shankar Lyricist Bleaching Lyricist Bhashya Sree Motion Director Venkat Motion Director Kanal Kannan Dhadi Actors Identify with Wiki Sri Ram Jeevan Minakshi jaiswal Ganesh Venkataraman

Dhadi(Telugu) is a motion thriller film directed by Madhu Sobha.T that includes Sri Ram, Jeevan, Minakshi Jaiswal, Ganesh Venkataraman within the lead roles. It’s produced by Shankar A beneath banner Sri Kalpavruksha Cine Creations. The music of the film consists by Mani Sharma. It have a narrative from Madhu Sobha.T. Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.