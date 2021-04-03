Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal released a wedding video – The Miracle Time





Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal released a wedding video & so far millions of views have been received

Videos of the wedding of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actress Dhanashree Verma, who have given some information through their posts on Instagram, have been released. In her YouTube channel, Dhanashree Verma has posted the full video of the wedding film of her and her husband on August 21, 2009.

There is lots of fun to be had in the video including a dance with relatives and everything. In a short clip of the video “Dhanashree Verma Video” is also seen carrying a ball with him.

There have been millions of views of the wedding film of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal up to this point.

It is also possible to see Chahal’s and Dhanashree romantic dance performance which is available in the video.

Both these actors have released their film on their wedding date upon the request of their fans.

It seems that Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma got married on December 22 last year. Many of the photos taken during the ceremony have become very popular on social media.