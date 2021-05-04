Dhanashri Kadgaonkar (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar is an Indian actress. She is known for her contribution in TV industry and theatres. She made her mark as the most popular and commercially known Indian actress. Dhanashri is famous for her role Vahini Saheb of the serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala.

Birth & Family

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar was born on 6 April 1988 in Pune, Maharashtra. She did her studies in Pune and graduated from Garware College, Pune, and completed her post-graduation in management at IMCC College, Pune. Dhanashri’s academic life has included cultural programs like dance and drama.

Bio

Real Name Dhanashri kadgaonkar Nickname Dhanashri Profession Actress Date of Birth 6 April 1988 Age (as in 2021) 33 Years Birth Place Pune, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Home Town Pune, Maharashtra, India Family Mother : Name Not Known



Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Husband : Durvesh Deshmukh

Children : 1 Son

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Dhanashri debuted with the series Tuzyat Jeev Rangala in the year 2011. She has appeared in other television series including, Janmagath, Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena, Gadh Phulancha Gela Saangum, and Zee Marathi reality show Maharashtracha Superstar. She has acted in some theaters like Jhopi Gelela Jagaa Jhala, Adhi Basu Mag Bol, and Katyar Kaljaat Ghusli.

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Garware College, Pune

MES-IMCC College, Pune Educational Qualification Post Graduate Debut Television : Tujhyat Jeev Rangala (2016; Marathi)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 4″ Feet Weight 59 Kg Figure Measurement 35-29-35 Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown Hobbies Dance, Singing, Cooking and Travelling

Dhanashri tied the knot with Durvesh Deshmukh, an engineer from Pune. The couple welcomed a baby boy on 28 January, 2021

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Boyfriends Durvesh deshmukh

Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Dhanashri Kadgaonkar

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar was born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra.

She made her film debut in 2017 with the biographical drama Brave Heart.

She first appeared on Zee Marathi’s reality show Maharashtracha Superstar.

Dhanishri also runs a YouTube channel, where she uploads her cooking and singing.

She also worked in episodic show such as Crime Petrol.

