Dhanashri Kadgaonkar (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar is an Indian actress. She is known for her contribution in TV industry and theatres. She made her mark as the most popular and commercially known Indian actress. Dhanashri is famous for her role Vahini Saheb of the serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala.
Birth & Family
Dhanashri Kadgaonkar was born on 6 April 1988 in Pune, Maharashtra. She did her studies in Pune and graduated from Garware College, Pune, and completed her post-graduation in management at IMCC College, Pune. Dhanashri’s academic life has included cultural programs like dance and drama.
Bio
|Real Name
|Dhanashri kadgaonkar
|Nickname
|Dhanashri
|Profession
|Actress
|Date of Birth
|6 April 1988
|Age (as in 2021)
|33 Years
|Birth Place
|Pune, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Pune, Maharashtra, India
|Family
|Mother : Name Not Known
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Durvesh Deshmukh
Children : 1 Son
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Career
Dhanashri debuted with the series Tuzyat Jeev Rangala in the year 2011. She has appeared in other television series including, Janmagath, Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena, Gadh Phulancha Gela Saangum, and Zee Marathi reality show Maharashtracha Superstar. She has acted in some theaters like Jhopi Gelela Jagaa Jhala, Adhi Basu Mag Bol, and Katyar Kaljaat Ghusli.
Education Details and More
|School
|Not Known
|College
|Garware College, Pune
MES-IMCC College, Pune
|Educational Qualification
|Post Graduate
|Debut
|Television : Tujhyat Jeev Rangala (2016; Marathi)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 4″ Feet
|Weight
|59 Kg
|Figure Measurement
|35-29-35
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hobbies
|Dance, Singing, Cooking and Travelling
Dhanashri tied the knot with Durvesh Deshmukh, an engineer from Pune. The couple welcomed a baby boy on 28 January, 2021
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Boyfriends
|Durvesh deshmukh
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Some Facts About Dhanashri Kadgaonkar
- Dhanashri Kadgaonkar was born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra.
- She made her film debut in 2017 with the biographical drama Brave Heart.
- She first appeared on Zee Marathi’s reality show Maharashtracha Superstar.
- Dhanishri also runs a YouTube channel, where she uploads her cooking and singing.
- She also worked in episodic show such as Crime Petrol.
