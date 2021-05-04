Dhanashri Kadgaonkar (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar is an Indian actress. She is known for her contribution in TV industry and theatres. She made her mark as the most popular and commercially known Indian actress. Dhanashri is famous for her role Vahini Saheb of the serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala.

Birth & Family

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar was born on 6 April 1988 in Pune, Maharashtra. She did her studies in Pune and graduated from Garware College, Pune, and completed her post-graduation in management at IMCC College, Pune. Dhanashri’s academic life has included cultural programs like dance and drama.

Bio

Real Name Dhanashri kadgaonkar
Nickname Dhanashri
Profession Actress
Date of Birth 6 April 1988
Age (as in 2021) 33 Years
Birth Place Pune, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Pune, Maharashtra, India
Family Mother : Name Not Known
Dhanashri Kadgaonkar with Her Mother
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Durvesh Deshmukh
Children : 1 Son
Dhanashri Kadgaonkar with Husband and Son
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Dhanashri debuted with the series Tuzyat Jeev Rangala in the year 2011. She has appeared in other television series including, Janmagath, Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena, Gadh Phulancha Gela Saangum, and Zee Marathi reality show Maharashtracha Superstar. She has acted in some theaters like Jhopi Gelela Jagaa Jhala, Adhi Basu Mag Bol, and Katyar Kaljaat Ghusli.

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Garware College, Pune
MES-IMCC College, Pune
Educational Qualification Post Graduate
Debut Television : Tujhyat Jeev Rangala (2016; Marathi)
Tujhyat Jeev Rangala (2016)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 4″ Feet
Weight 59 Kg
Figure Measurement 35-29-35
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Dark Brown
Hobbies Dance, Singing, Cooking and Travelling

Dhanashri tied the knot with Durvesh Deshmukh, an engineer from Pune. The couple welcomed a baby boy on 28 January, 2021

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Boyfriends Durvesh deshmukh
Dhanashri Kadgaonkar with Durvesh Deshmukh (Husband)
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Dhanashri Kadgaonkar

  • Dhanashri Kadgaonkar was born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra.
  • She made her film debut in 2017 with the biographical drama Brave Heart.
  • She first appeared on Zee Marathi’s reality show Maharashtracha Superstar.
  • Dhanishri also runs a YouTube channel, where she uploads her cooking and singing.
  • She also worked in episodic show such as Crime Petrol.

If you have more details about Dhanashri kadgaonkar. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

