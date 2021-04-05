Dhandha Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Dhandha is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Cinema Dosti Gold App and website. The lead Cast of the web series includes Jaya. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Cinema Dosti Gold app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 4 April 2021. Dhandha All Episodes web series is directed by Rachna. Cinema Dosti Gold is the producer of the web series. Cinema Dosti Gold is a OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Madam Dhandha (Nandita Dutta), who lives alone and starts an affair with a criminal teen boy.

Dhandha Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Dhandha Director Rachna Producer Suresh Written by/Story Rachna Screenplay Chital Rajesh Tripathi Production Company Nuefliks Production Lead Cast Jayati Thakar Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Rachna Cinematographer Rachna Releasing Date 4 April 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Nuefliks

Dhandha trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Dhandha Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Dhandha Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Dhandha web series at the Cinema Dosti Gold app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.