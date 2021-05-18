Dhanshree Verma created a stir with this dance video, watch VIDEO

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the Indian team’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and famous choreographer Dhanashree Verma is often on social media for her dance videos. Friends, recently Dhanashree uploaded the video to her Instagram account, which is very much liked by the fans.

Prior to this, she was writing messages on Instagram story itself. The last share that Dhanashree shared was his mother’s. He shared the video of his mother’s dance with fans on Mother’s Day.

Friends, let us tell you that Dhanshree wrote an emotional message on Instagram story on Monday amidst the cyclone of cyclone Tauktae. He appealed to the people to help the needy and the needy animals. Friends tell us that Dhanashree has shared the video of her dance, in which she is seen in the jersey of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Fans are very fond of this dance of Dhanashree. Video has received more than 2 lakh likes.