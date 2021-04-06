Dhansu offer with Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A31 also cheaper – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Samsung (Samsung) has announced attractive offers on its recently launched smartphone Galaxy A32. Customers who want to exchange their old smartphone for the new Galaxy A32 can get an upgrade voucher to get a benefit of Rs 3000. For example, customers who are using Galaxy A30s smartphone with an exchange value of around Rs 9,450 can get an additional discount of Rs 3000 and get a total benefit of Rs 12,450 for upgrading the new Galaxy A32 smartphone. Samsung users can check the exchange value of the device by going to the Samsung upgrade in the MyGalaxy app and buy the Galaxy A32 smartphone online or from a nearby store.

Cashback of Rs 2,000 under the offer
The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone costs Rs 21,999. It is a variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Under the offer, customers will get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank’s credit card, debit card and EMI transactions. After this offer, the effective price of the smartphone becomes Rs 19,999. Apart from this, consumers can get a cashback of Rs 1500 if they use ZestMoney to buy Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone. Also, customers can take advantage of the attractive no-cost EMI option with leading NBFCs.

There are some specifications of the Galaxy A32 smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone has come in Ausam Black, Ausam White, Ausam Blue and Ausam Violet in 4 color options. The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone has a 6.4-inch full HD + sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone’s display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A32 smartphone has a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, which comes with 15 adaptive fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Smartphone Reduced Price
Apart from Samsung Galaxy A32 offers, the company has reduced the price of one of its smartphones. Samsung has cut the price of Galaxy 31 smartphone by Rs 1,000. The Galaxy A31 smartphone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A31’s 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be available at an effective price of Rs 16,999.

