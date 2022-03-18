Dhanush Tweets About Aishwarya Rajinikanth After 2 Months Of Divorce Ex Wife Reacts On Social Media

ENTERTAINMENT

Actors Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth had announced their separation on social media in January. Fans were shocked after the separation of Dhanush and Aishwarya, one of the power couples of South. But, even after the divorce, both of them have maintained their relationship well. Recently, Dhanush has made such a tweet for Aishwarya Rajinikanth, about which the celebs have once again come into the limelight.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s song Payani has been released recently, on which Aishwarya was working for a long time. Payani Song is getting a good response on social media, after which Dhanush has also congratulated Aishwarya. Dhanush’s congratulatory message has caught everyone’s attention.

Congratulating Aishwarya, Dhanush wrote, ‘Congratulations my friend for the song Payani.’ Dhanush has addressed ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth as a friend on social media. Aishwarya has also responded to Dhanush’s congratulations. Replying to Dhanush’s tweet, Aishwarya said… ‘Thank you Dhanush’.

Let us tell you that on January 17, Dhanush made an official announcement of separation from Aishwarya Rajinikanth on social media. The actor wrote in the post, “Stayed together for 18 years, in which we lived as friends, couples and parents. We saw a lot in this journey, today our paths are separating. Aishwarya and I are separating as a couple…Please respect our decision and give us privacy. After sharing this post, Dhanush disappeared from social media for almost a month.

