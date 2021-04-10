Dhanush’s Karnan Box Office Collection 2nd & 3rd Day Income Report Check Reviews – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The South film industry seems to have wreaked havoc at the box office following the epidemic. All the biggest stars from all south industries including Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, and Sandalwood present their biggest superstars on screen. Recently, Wackel Saab has been doing amazing at the box office with his remarkable performance at the box office. The film has become the biggest opener post lockdown with a first box office collection of Rs 42 crores. On the other hand, Dhanush is also in charge of entertaining the audience with his stunning lead role in his latest release Karna. The film is breaking records at the box office with its stellar performances and winning respectable numbers.

As far as we have come to know according to the trade analyst, Karnan has made a great debut at the box office. It has emerged as the biggest opener for superstar Dhanush in the Tamil Nadu circuit. It is earning strongly at the box office with its opening day and doing a turnover of Rs 10.4 crore at the Chennai box office alone. It has seen an extraordinary number even after the cinematic ban.

The surprising thing is that it is bringing such extraordinary numbers to theaters in Tamil Nadu with 50% occupancy. It is sure that if the situation were normal then it would have collected huge box office figures. Karnan is also doing well at the overseas box office. As we all know Dhanush has considerable stardom globally and as a result, the film is giving a terrific performance and grossed $ 37,815 in Australia and $ 4,991 in New Zealand. It is receiving praise from critics and audiences worldwide. Despite being leaked on the internet, the film is doing well at the box office.

In addition, Karnan is scheduled to release on 9 April 2021. The plot of the film is taken from the Manjolai riots of the 1999 and 1997 Melavalavu massacres. Maran Selvaraj directed Karan is produced by Kalapili S Thanu under the production banner of V Creations. The film’s DOP is handled by Theni Iswar while it is produced by Santosh Narayanan.

Karnan featured Dhanush, Lal Paul, Natarajan, Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan and Chandramouli in important roles. While the supporting roles are Gauri G. Kishan and GM Kumar. Therefore, book your tickets for Karnan and expect the unexpected with Dhanush’s thrilling performance in the movie. Stay tuned with social telecast for more information and all the latest updates from Karnan box office collection.