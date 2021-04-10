Dhanush’s Karnan Box Office Collection 2nd & 3rd Day Income Report Check Reviews







It seems that the south film industry has brought havoc at the box office after the pandemic. All the biggest stars of all the South industries including Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, and Sandalwood presenting their biggest superstars on the screen. Recently, Vakeel Saab is doing wonders at the box office with its notable performance at the box office. The movie has become the biggest opener post lockdown with a first box office collection of around Rs 42 crores. On another hand, Dhanush is also come in charge to entertain the audience along with his magnificent lead appearance in his latest release Karnan. The movie is breaking the records at the box office with its superb performance and fetching respectable numbers.

As far as we came to know according to the trade analyst, Karnan has witnessed a whopping start at the box office. It has emerged as the biggest opener for superstar Dhanush in Tamil Nadu circuits. It is gripping strongly at the box office with its opening day and bagged Rs 10.4 crores alone at the Chennai box office. It has witnessed extraordinary numbers even after the theatres’ restrictions.

The wonderful thing is that it is fetching such extraordinary numbers with 50% occupancy in Tamil Nadu theatres. It is sure that if the situation were normal it would have collected gigantic box office figures. Karnan is also performing well at the overseas box office. As we all know that Dhanush has colossal stardom globally and as a result, the movie is giving a pristine performance and gained $37,815 in Australia and $4,991 in New Zealand. It is getting worldwide praised from the critics and from the audience either. Despite being leaked on the Internet the movie is still doing well at the box office.

Besides, Karnan has been scheduled to release on 9 April 2021. The plot of the movie has been derived from the Manjolai riots of the 1999 and 1997 Melavalvu massacre. A Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan has been produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the production banner of V Creations. The DOP of the movie has been handled by Theni Eswar while it is scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

Karnan cast Dhanush, Lal Paul, Natarajan, Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan, and Chandramouli appearing in the vital roles. Whereas Gouri G. Kishan and G.M Kumar in the supportive roles. So, book your tickets for Karnan and expect the unexpected with the thrilling performance of Dhanush in the movie. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on the Karnan box office collection.