Dhanush’s Karnan Full Tamil Movie Leaked Online on Tamilrockers Free Download Links

karnan leaked online

Every Friday, many films got release and today is Friday. So, the day has come that is waited by millions of people who love to watch new movies on the day of release. Apart from this, today many films get a release in which one of the most anticipating films named Karnan also included. Yes, the release date of Karnan is 9th April 2021 and the entire audience is just waiting for the release of the movie. Let us tell you that the movie is leaked on the pirated based websites that may harm the total box office collection of the movie. Some of the most popular pirated websites and apps are Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and many more.

The makers are not happy after knowing the incident because they didn’t expect that. Now, it is cleared that the leak will affect the total box office collection of Karnan because many people who want to watch it download the movie with the best quality from the pirated websites. The lead role of the movie played by a prominent and very talented actor named Dhanush. As everyone knows that Dhanush is a very brilliant and amazing actor who always creates the sensation when he will be appearing in any movie.

On the other hand, the story of the movie is also worth watching and interesting. The director Mari Selvaraj very well create the entire movie with a very genuine concept. Unfortunately, pirated-based websites leaked the movie in full HD quality in which some names are highlighted the most. The story revolves around the life of a boy who lives in a village where police officers torture everyone to fulfill their needs and requirements. Karnan a boy who fights for the rights of the conservative people of his village.

Now, the movie got its release but also, the movie got leaked on various pirated websites. Karnan is a very genuine movie to watch because the director trying to show the best story in which the personality who played the lead role is also very superb and talented. The makers trying to find a way that they cover their loss that they will be going to face because of the leak of the movie. It is very difficult to overcome the incident that happened on the date of release because the movie now went viral on millions of networks. Otherwise, we will update all the information here and you just need to stay tuned with us.

