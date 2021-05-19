Dhara Punishes Krish & Shiva Written Update







The upcoming episode of Pandya Store begins where Krish makes Rishita afraid and she gets unconscious meanwhile, he gets queasy and tries to handle her but spontaneously he hears Dhara’s voice and rushes from there. Then Dhara enters the room where Rishita gets fallen on the surface, she screams Guatum’s name. Raavi also going towards the same side and extempore Krish bumps with her and both fall down, and she gets shocked to see him in this condition. Then Gautum also sees him and asks what is going on and says Krish to come with him.

Then they both get shocked to see him in female attire and meanwhile, Rishita admits that he is the main defaulter who made her scared. Dev says to Krish that he fought with Rishita for him, so whatever he has done with her just tell him comprehensively. Then Dhara says to Raavi that please handle and meanwhile, she takes a stick and starts beating him. Then Shiva says to Gautum that he should stop her now, but Dhara says that she will not let someone come between them.

After that, Shiva accepts his mistake and says that he is innocent the plan was made by him to make Rishita scared. Dhara says if he is also responsible of Rishita’s condition so she will not let him forgive also. Then Gautum again tries to stop him, but she says that does not he dares to come between them, and she starts beating Shiva as well. Meanwhile, asks the reason behind this, Dev urges Gautum to stop her but he denies it by saying that she will not stop this time at all, then Shiva gives her a reason that still she did not accept their family and always insults them.

Then Shiva and Krish apologize to Dhara and Gautum and he stops her because it’s not good for her health also. Then she expresses her rage by saying that she has fed up making them together because she has done many things but they always ruin that. Then says that if they want to live separate so they can do that, she will not stop them at all. She says that unless they are staying here they do not have a right to talk to her, so go and make individual food and eat, and says that they are not her responsibility from today.

Then Raavi says that what is her fault so why she is making them separate without any reason, Dhara replies that Shiva is her husband. So they will have to continue their responsibility and says that Rishita also loves to live separate from Dev so it’s fine. But Dev says that he loves to live together with his family, but she refuses and says that they have to be live separate and only Krish will live with them. because she is helpless and can not do anything for it. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 07:30 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.