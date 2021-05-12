Dhara Rebukes Rishita Due To Raavi







The recent episode of Pandya Store begins where Dhara makes Raavi understand that even if no one supports her, Lord Shiva always be with her. Meanwhile, the wind blows loudly and the bells of the temple start ringing and both close their hands in front of “Shivling”. The bells indicate that whatever Dhara said would be true in the future, another side, Anita Prafulla is coming by foot. Extempore Prafulla says that now she does not have more power to walk along with these things. Suman says once they reach there she will give her glucose do not worry.

Then Dhara comes outside and spontaneously Gautum hugs her and says that she should take a rest for a while. When he turns her to his side he sees her tears and asks that what happened. Dhara expresses her feelings that the more she is trying to handle things, the worse she is getting. Gautum tries to console her and meanwhile asks about her problem, Dhara reveals that some time ago Dev and Rishita were about to kiss each other but spontaneously Raavi passes their way, and Rishita is accusing her of that.

After that, Dhara mentions that Rishita passed numerous derogatory remark which affected her a lot, and she also rebuked Rishita due to her behaviour. Then Gautum says that it’s not a big deal, and gives a piece of good news to her that Dev hugged Shiva and it seems that everything is sorting out between them gradually. Then makes her understand that slowly everything will be sorted out between their family, so there is no need to take tension for that.

Then Gautum says that if they disagree with her, he will beat them in front of her, but Dhara warns him that he can not beat her children. Then Gautum gives her the idea that she should call Rishita in the garden area and talk to her, giving her peace. Another side Krish again looks like the same girl and thinks that today he will definitely watch her face. But she goes inside the before and he asks someone who is the owner of the cycle.

Then Gautum talks to Rishita and asks her that everything is fine with her or not, and if she has a problem, she can tell them directly. Then he makes her understand that Raavi also the daughter-in-law of their house, so both are equal for them. He mentions that Raavi already suffered from a critical situation because she did not get whatever she wanted. So she has to understand her pain because she is also trying her best to move on