Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The entire world is troubled by Corona’s rising an infection. Even Bollywood syllabes aren’t untouched by this drawback. Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a video of his. Together with this, how he’s eradicating the rising disappointment among the many Corona. His followers are very keen on this video. Raveena Tandon has additionally given love on this.

Dharmendra confirmed overcome disappointment

Dharmendra has written together with the video, the thoughts will get depressed after listening to the information of the rising corona virus… So right here I’m going. Please please take care. Within the video, he’s seen loving and kissing the cow and his calf. Dharmendra says that that is his household, he will get lots of happiness by coming right here.

Present the lifetime of the farmhouse to the followers

Dharmendra grows greens at his farmhouse and is main a great life. He usually shares his movies with followers. Generally animals are seen in them and generally they’re seen working as nicely.

This was answered on the cost of flirting

Lately, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha have been particular friends on the units of Dance Deewane Season 3. Host Raghav requested him that Waheeda Rehman had stated that he seemed straight however had very massive flirts. Dharmendra responded to this, such allegations are made each day, man.

