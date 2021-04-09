LATEST

Dharmendra Was Overwhelmed By Waheeda Rahman’s Sight Of The Moon Of The 14th, Opened The Secret On The Dance Show – Tech Kashif

Dharmendra was overwhelmed by Waheeda Rahman's sight of the moon of the 14th, opened the secret on the dance show
Dharmendra was overwhelmed by Waheeda Rahman’s sight of the moon of the 14th: Raghav says that the last time Asha Parekh ji and Waheeda Rahman ji came on the sets, they said something else. It shows old footage showing Waheeda Rahman saying that Dharmendra shows how simple he is but flirts a lot. Seeing this, Dharmendra says that such allegations have been made every day.

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha are set to participate on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. Dharmendra will share many things related to his life on the show. A promo of the show has also surfaced in which Dharmendra says that he was obsessed with Waheeda Rahman.

In the promo video, the contestant performs on the song near pal pal dil. So Dharmendra says- This song is very close to our hearts. I didn’t have to act in it. So Shatrughan says that if anyone truly gets the title of Heeman, he is our Dharam bhai, so shy that he became a heman.

Host Raghav then says that the last time Asha Parekh ji and Waheeda Rahman ji came on the sets, they said something else. It shows old footage showing Waheeda Rahman saying that Dharmendra shows how simple he is but flirts a lot. Seeing this, Dharmendra says that such allegations have been made every day.

Dharmendra said, “I saw the moon of Waheeda ji’s film Fourteenth. The whole time was obsessed with these. A little we were too obsessed. In one show I saw Waheeda Rahman saying that she had a crush on us. So I’m wondering what happened when we were obsessed.

Sharing the promo, Colors wrote: “Many naughty stories of Dharmendra ji opened in this episode of Pol Khol Special, which we enjoyed listening to.

It is known that the sets of Dance Deewane witnessed the havoc of corona. The show’s 18 crew members were found to be 19 positive simultaneously. The show’s judge Dharmesh Yelande has also been coronated.

