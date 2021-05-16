ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmesh Become Sahil and Anjali Superfan

Here we are with the most anticipating and entertaining dance reality show “Dance Deewane Season 3” of 16th May 2021. The episode tonight is gonna filled with entertainment and fun. As you will going to witness tremendous performances tonight on the show. The contestants have been prepared themselves to give rocking and enthralling performances to amuse the audience as well as the judges. The participants are under pressure as tonight will be the elimination night.

The participants use to be practiced a lot to prove themselves tonight and to save their spots in the finals and also not to face the eviction tonight. Elimination is the most pleasurable part for the participants but this must take place as the winner will be one and this the only way a show can have the most deserving winner. The elimination process is completely based on the performance of the contestants. Whereas the voting is also done by the audience and this makes sure who will go to stay on the.

On the other hand, we will be going to see before moment on the stage tonight by Jamna, she is fabulous and her moves are so amusing while judges use to enjoy her performance along with the audience. She dances on Shahrukh Khan’s song from his movie Chennai Express. Her costume and look are also based on the song and she slays the stage with her fiery performance. Judge Dharmesh use to enjoy her whole performance. Madhuri uses to compliment her “Jamna you have danced so well today.”

Later we will see that Jamna being a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit gift her the purest and precious gift. This one is the most precious moment for Madhuri as Jamna use to give her the most important place which a person only gives to God. After this, we will slow going to enjoy the performance of Somansh and Tejas. He might be tiny in size tonight he set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance hence don’t count him as a child.

They dance on the Bollywood party track and they are so energetic as they make the judges stand during their performance, Madhuri Dixit uses to stand while they are performing and she clasps for them. The other two judges also praise them a lot and they are impressed by their performance tonight. Don’t forget to watch the show on the Colors Tv channel at 9:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday.

Related Items:

Most Popular

92
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
79
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
67
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
37
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top