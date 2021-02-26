Dharni Telangana: Slot Booking, Know SRO, Land Valuation Certificate

Telangana Dharani Land Record, SRO Online, Dharani Telangana Slot Booking, Land Status Online and all other details will be given to you in this article. All the citizens of Telangana state can view their land information through online system on this portal, so that the citizens will not have to visit any government office.

We know that in earlier times in our country, one had to go to the Patwari in the government office to get information about his land, which caused a lot of problems to the citizens of the country. The detour of the government office was a loss of both time and money. In view of this problem, the Telangana government has launched the Dharni portal.

Dharni Telangana Land Valuation

The Land Records Department of Telangana has launched a new portal with the state government. This new portal has been named Dharni Portal, through which citizens of the state can get information about their land. Through this portal, it has become easy for the citizens of the state to get information about their land, which also saves the time of the citizens.

under which Dharani TelanganaThe citizens of the state will be able to get information about their land through the online system. In earlier times this information was kept in documents, which were not considered secure. Today’s online system is considered to be safe in all ways, and at the same time easy, so that citizens do not have to face any kind of trouble.

Mother land telangana

Key Features of Dharni Portal

Name of scheme Dharani Telangana Launched by Telangana Government The beneficiaries Telangana resident registration process Online category Government of Telangana. The plans official website https://dharani.telangana.gov.in

Dharni Services Provided in Telangana

The following types of facilities are provided on the official website of Dharni Land Record –

Revenue services

Agricultural income certificate

Land conversion / NALA

Mutation / succession

Land valuation certificate

Registration Services

Payment of stamp services

View unit rate

certified copy

Market price support

Group registration

Fee and Fee Calculator

Search search

Payment of registration service

Public data entry

Track application

view receipt

Slot booking and slot rescheduling

pay attention: To avail the above services, you have to register on the Dharni portal and select the service that you want to avail. The procedure for signing up on the portal is given below in this article.

Dharni land record data

Certificate issued 5810 Mutation complete 8524 is Registration complete Is 10304 Total slots booked for registration Is 10605 Succession 2576

DPMS Telangana

Telangana Land Valuation Online Process

Interested citizens of the state who want to get Telangana land valuation should follow the steps given below-

First of all, you have to travel official website Dharni of Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on “log in“the option. After this, the login form will open in front of you.

In this form, you will have to enter the asked information such as mobile number, captcha code and password.

After entering all the required information, you have to click on the login button. After this, the dashboard of the website will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on the “New Request” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

Now you have to click on the “Land Valuation Certificate” option. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the asked information like – district, mandal, mandal, village, khata number or survey number or pattadhar name etc. and click on “Get Details” button.

A list of available land under that specific khata number or survey number or pattadhar name will be displayed.

Now you have to select your land and click on “Get Certificate” button. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked and submit it.

The fee will have to be paid successfully after submission of the form.

Status of land records

If the citizens of Telangana state want to see the status of their land, then they have to follow the steps given below-

First of all you have to visit the official website of Dharani Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on “Land Detection Search“the option. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the following information, such as-

After entering all the above information, click the “Get Details” button.

Now information related to the status of land records will be displayed in front of you.

See status of Dharni Telangana application

Interested applicants of Telangana state who want to check the status of their application, must follow the steps given below-

First of all, you have to visit the official website of Dharani Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on “application status“the option. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the following information, such as- Registered Document Number

After entering all the above information, click on the “Submit” button.

Now the information related to the status of the application will be displayed in front of you.

Get to know your SRO

Interested citizens who want to know their SRO, have to follow the steps given below-

First of all, you have to visit the official website of Dharani Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

You have to click on “Know sro“Options” on the home page of the website. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the following information, such as-

After entering all the above information, click on the “Search” button.

Now information related to SRO will be displayed in front of you.

How to download Dharni Telangana App?

To download the Dharni Telangana Mobile App, first of all you have to go to Google Play Store of your Android mobile. After this, the home page of Google Play Store will open in front of you.

On this home page you have to insert Dharni Telangana app in the search bar. After this, the Dharni Telangana Mobile App will be displayed in front of you.

Now you have to click on Dharni Telangana Mobile App.

After this, the Install button will appear in front of you. Now you have to click on the Install button.

Now Dharani Telangana Mobile App will be downloaded to your mobile.

You can login successfully after downloading the Dharani Telangana Mobile App.

Procedure to login on Dharni portal

First of all, you have to travel official website Dharni of Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the login option. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the type of user and enter the asked information like- username, password and captcha code.

After entering all the required information, click on the “Login” button.

In this way you can login under the portal.

Sign up on Dharni portal?

First of all, you have to travel official website Dharni of Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the sign-up option. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the type of user and enter the details of the information asked such as name, mobile number, email ID and address.

After entering all the required information, click the “Get OTP” button. After this OTP will be received on your mobile.

Now the received OTP has to be entered at the specified location.

In this way you can sign up under the portal.

Process to view contact information

First of all, you have to travel official website Dharni of Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on " Contact "the option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you will see a list of contacts.

Now you can solve your problem by contacting these contact numbers.

How to view map on Dharni portal?

First of all, you have to travel official website Dharni of Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on " GIS "the option. After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the type of user and enter the details of the information asked, such as district, mandal, mandal, village etc.

After this, a map of your land will appear in front of you.

View Registered Document Details

First of all, you have to travel official website Dharni of Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option " Registered document extension ". After this a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the type of user and enter the details of the information asked, such as district, SRO, book type, registration year, document number and captcha code.

After entering all the required information, click on the “Submit” button. Now the information related to the registered document will be displayed in front of you.

How to download other forms on Dharni portal?

First of all, you have to travel official website Dharni of Telangana. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to click on the "Download tab" option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

Now you have to select the category of the form you want to download. The categories are given as follows-

Now you can click on any of the links above.

After this the form will be successfully downloaded in front of you.

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Dharni Telangana beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you asked.

If you still have questions related to this you can ask us through comments. Apart from this, you can also bookmark our website.