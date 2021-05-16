Dhawan said – India will stand up against this epidemic and shine!

New Delhi: Friends tell you that amidst the rising outbreak of Corona virus in the whole country, all the people are raising their hands for help on their own behalf. Cricketers are also helping. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan has donated several oxygen concentrators to Gurugram Police for distribution among the people.

Friends, after which Gurugram Police tweeted a picture of these constrictors lying in their office and thanked Dhawan for this. Which you can see in these pictures. Friends Gurgaon Police wrote on its Twitter handle late Friday night, furthering our committed efforts. We are grateful to Shikhar Dhawan for providing the oxygen concentrator.

Friends Dhawan tweeted in response, “Grateful to serve my people through this epidemic. Small symbol of help! Always ready to fully help our people and society. India will rise up against this epidemic and shine!