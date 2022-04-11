DHD10: Mason County COVID-19 testing site closed ‘until further notice’; Other Closings for Good Friday, Easter | Community

District Health Department No. 10 announced that its COVID-19 testing clinic in Mason County will be closed “until further notice” on Friday.

The department’s COVID-19 testing clinics in Mecosta, New York and Wexford counties will be closed on Friday to celebrate Good Friday. In addition, testing clinics in Kalkaska and Oceana counties will be closed for Easter Sunday on Sunday, April 17.

Mecosta, Newaygo, and Wexford County testing clinics will reopen on Monday, April 18. Kalkaska and Ocean County testing clinics will reopen on Tuesday, April 19. All other testing clinics will continue as per schedule.

For those who want to schedule their…