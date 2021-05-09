Dheena and Ramya Krishnan Swag Make’s Audience WOW!

Saturday is here which means your favourite reality shows in the line up for the entertainment purpose of the audience and in this line up the most anticipated and favourite reality show “Bigg Boss Jodigal” is present with its contestants to give a high voltage of drama and amusement. The show is highly popular amongst the audiences as they watch their favourite former contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil on this platform. The grand premiere of the show was held on 2nd May 2021 and its currently broadcasting on the channel Star Vijay. In this article, the readers will get the details of the upcoming episode on 8th May 2021.

The show displays the fun and frolic of the contestants who is experimenting with new dance styles and themes while showing their best foot forward. In today’s episode, a lot of fun and frolic is waiting for the audiences. In the promo of the show, the audiences will see that one lady contestant who is sitting on the sofa and one male contestant who is on the stage is performing an act in which both are acting like they are on a call.

Throughout the call, conversation acting they give the rib-tickling performance and makes the audiences and judges laugh at their funny punches and at the end of the call she gives him the wishes and tells him to impress the judges. Judges are getting overwhelmed with their performance. The lady judge gave them this call task and throughout their performance, she enjoys every bit of their act.

In another act one contestant gives the dance performance which feels the energy amongst the audiences and through his dance performance he shows the life of the rag pickers. How they live their lives and how they fight with every situation in order to get the food. The judges will highly get impressed with his act and gave him encouraging compliments. The next dance performance of a lady contestant will make the audiences and judges emotional and she herself sheds some tears. The show is a full package of entertainment which promises the audiences to give all sort of entertainment. The judges of the show are the most talented and famous actress Ramya Krishnan and Nakhul Jaidev. Watch this entertaining episode of “Bigg Boss Jodigal” on the Star Vijay channel at 8:00 PM and stay tuned with us for more such updates.