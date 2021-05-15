DHEERE DHEERE SE TERA HUA – A RIANSH SS (Part 1)

DHEERE SE TERA HUA – A RIANSH SS



part 1

so it’s starts from the track when

riddhiam got to know that ragini is alive by our dear near aryan and chanchal chachi

she didn’t told about it to vansh and thrown the chip and ya it got burnt during the the ravan dahan

so riddhima was in her room and thinking

riddhima : i saw vansh taking care of ragini what if ragini comes back ? if she comes back then vansh will choose her instead of me then ? whom will vansh choose me or ragini ? i just came in his life now but ragini , he was loving her before also

and riddhima was thinking and then suddenly kabir barged in her room from window

kabir : riddhima why you not came to meet me and where is that chip you told me about ?

riddhima : kabir we were thinking wrong about vansh he didn’t killed ragini !

kabir : riddhima are you serious it might be his trap to ….

riddhima : kabir please it is enough now you may leave and ya about that chip then i lost that chip and dont know where it is now

kabir : what are you sayong riddhima you dont know where is chip ? how can you be so careless ?

they heard vansh’s voice outside the room so kabir went out from the room from the window

riddhima was tensed and worried and this was seen by vansh

vansh : riddhima are you ok ? you are looking so tensed ? is there any problem ?

riddhima : no vansh nothing is like that just worried about what happened today if you wouldn’t have come then i would have died ….

vansh kips his finger on riddhima’s lips and says : no need sweetheart you can’t leave me without my permission and ya now sleep you must be tired

vansh was moving towards the couch

riddhima : vansh i want to give our marriage a chance so now you can sleep with me on the bed no need to sleep on the couch ( closing her eyes )

and saying this riddhima quietly went on her side of the bed and covered herself with the duvet

vansh was amazed by her behaviour and happy too

so went on his side of bed and slept

next morning

all were doing breakfast riddhima and vansh had the world famous eye lock which wss broken by siya’s cough

siya : bhabhi i can see very well that you are lost in thougths or in someone’s thougths

hearing this riansh somewhat blushed

in the evening where everyone was present in the hall the lights of the hall were suddenly flickering

vansh : angre go and check

a guard came inside mansion and said

: vansh sir our all guards at the entrance are lying unconscious and a we got a chit there and it was written that ” give me my riddhima back !!!! ” and that also with blood

vansh : ok , increase the security

ishani : now your which pyscho lover is behind you riddhima

riddhima : vansh i have no ideas who did this

and she was panicking and vansh saw this

vansh : riddhima don’t worry nothing will happen and stay with me

riddhima nods and vansh holds her hand and and she feels secure she just want to throw herself in his arms but she has to control as the whole family was present there something strikes in riddhima’s mind

the ligths went off

then a voice came from stairs

: you idiot leave her hand and send her near stairs or else it will be very bad for your family

all are scarred riddhima identifies this voice

vansh : you just keep your mouth shut i won’t give you riddhima

voice : you are mistaken idiot you don’t who i am . people never dare to mess with so now send her i am just giving you ten seconds

they heard angre’s scream

riddhima : vansh let me go i know who is it

vansh: but riddhima

riddhima doesn’t listen to him and goes near the stairs and ligths get on and rai singhania’s saw a girl clunging to her it looks like she was a teenager

vansh: leave riddhima

the girl : tch.. tch… are idiot i not came here to leave her i am here to be with her

nonsense !!!

riddhima : vansh don’t worry she is…

girl : are it’s very bad i wanna give my introduction 🙁😔

girl : so hello everyone

shubha sayahnam

hello

holla

ice cream for

kese ho

how are you

how are you

sastriyakal

Yours sincerely,

so i am aleena from kerala

i am a teenager

riddhu of calls me angel

i am sister of alex , riddhu di’s bff

i came to spend time with her as i met her after 2 years

so i think this much is enough for my introduction

and ya whosever appointed the guarss don’t appoint these guards appoint some ‘ hatthe katte ‘ and intelligent guards your old guards were brainless they were four and i was one and i won so

and ya the guy near switch boatd he is good one but actually i sprayed a spray on his eyes which contains peppers spay with chilli sauce , soya sauce , onion shampoo-oil-conditioner , ginger sauce , clove oil , pain relief spray , pain relief spray used by adults for bones , pain relief spray for fractures , etc so he will get relief in 2-3 days just care for him more

vansh : what!!

all were shocked and amazed by that girl’s words

girl : so riddhu di who is my idiot , nonsense , stupid jiju ?

ishani : oh hello hold your horses you jiju is mr. vansh rai singhania ( pointing towards vansh )

oh hello jiju appoint some nice guys ar else tell me i will appoint guys for you especially from vijaywada or coorg 😉😉

riddhima : angel isn’t it enough

aleena : it’s not enough it’s merely just 50%

you know what alex says after your depature … ya i got a new bad habit which is that in anger , frustration , stress or in any mood except very happy i call any male or boy as idiot, nonsense , stupid , etc . and what not and ya alex said he wants to see your face as he missed you a lot

ishani : so alex is your boyfriend riddhima ?

dadi: ishani yeh kya bol rahi ho ..

aleena : sorry to interrupt dadiji

so ya ms. or mrs. ishani first thing is that alex and riddhu di are best friends and true friends and if you want then any of the 365 or 366 days alex is ready to tie rakhi from riddhu di , and ya your behaviour and attitude looks like of the so called typical indian tv serials nand who is always after her bhabhi i hope you understand or should i say that and ya the mathematical sum of true friend is :

care like a mother

+

irritate like a brother

+

scold like a father

+

tease like a sister

+

love more than lover

+

=

=true friend

ok i hope you get it in your so called mind

( what a level of be-izzati or bashing )

aleena : and ya stop drooling me such as am an alien and ya you all are riddhu di’s in laws and you dont know about alex ? jiju do you actually love her and know her properly ?

vansh : yes i know her …

aleena : itni hesitation acchi nahi lagti and ya you know what riddhu di , sejju di and alex were known as the group of three best friends ever seen you can say like a tripod or the vertex of a triangle or what not and their friendship was admired by everyone and no one was able to break it and ya first riddhu di was alone then she met sejju di and then after 2-3 years she met alex . you might be thinking why i call alex as alex not as alex bhaiya so ya he is my bestie and bff and behaves with as he just of my age and solves all my problem and spent time with me such as we dont have any age gap between us so and ya if any questions then shoot now or else i want give you your answers at the sametime when you ask me

